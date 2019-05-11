Online store now open! Click here!

What We Do

Bait and Tackle Shop

Live bait- coming soon!


Frozen- chum blocks, shrimp, mullet, squid, sardines, and more.  


Artifical- soft plastics from Culprit, Zman, RipTide, and Yamamoto.  Hard baits and topwater lures.  


Clermont Boat Ramp delivery

COMING SOON!

Angler and Outdoor Outfitters

Only the toughest gear survives the salted swamp of Florida- that's all we sell.   


Premium rods and reels from the most respected brands in angling, and affordable quality for every budget.


Customizable, engraved, premium tools meant to last a lifetime...and be part of your legacy.  

Uniquely specialized gifts for bridal parties, corporate branding, or anyone else who deserves something as timeless as they are. 

Excursions | Expeditions

Go outside and play- your way.  


Book from a variety of tours, guides, and unique outdoor activities- not just fishing.


Canoe and Kayak tours, cycling, camping excursions, corporate retreats, family outdoor events.  We are the one-stop-shop for unique experiences throughout Florida.

The Trading Post

Any usable rods and reels are of value to us.  We offer trade-in/up store credits towards new gear.   


 

Have a unique marine historical piece?  A bell from an old ship?  A wheel from a sailboat?  We'd love to see it!  


We offer buy, sell, trade, and consignment services- anything with a tie to Florida and/or marine history.

Youth and Active Senior Camps

Give a kid a fish, he eats for a day.  TEACH a kid to fish, and he will have a healthy and fun outdoor hobby for life.  


We teach fundamentals of angling along with conservation and safety.  We preach AND practice responsible angling, preserving our resources for generations to come.   

Marine Art and Home Decor

Custom, hand-painted signs.  Machine-cut stainless marine art.  Anyone with a taste for fishing culture will find something memorable to add to their home.  

About Us

Fishing in Florida

Florida- the sport fishing capital of the world.


Driven internally from fresh water spring fed lakes and rivers, and externally from the famous white sand calm beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and the mighty Atlantic Ocean- we have access to them all. 


We want to help you enjoy them.

Conservation and Outreach

Florida's natural resources are precious and need to be preserved for future generations to enjoy.  


We teach responsible angling and care for our ecosystem.  Youth outreach programs stress the importance of being safe and responsible outdoors.  

Who We Are

Founded by a native Floridian with a family who loves to fish, and a Texan who is....well, good for nothing (but he's learning).  


We are two local fathers who enjoy time with family and friends in the great outdoors.


Our hope is to share our passion with the community, and get you outside to play.

